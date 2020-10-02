El cantante John Legend y su esposa, la empresaria Chrissy Teigen anunciaron a sus seguidores la noticia de que perdieron al bebé que esperaban, con 24 semanas de gestación, el cual sería el tercer hijo de la pareja.
Teigen quien estuvo hospitalizada por sangrados provocados por la debilidad de su placenta, posteó un emocionado mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, acompañado de una imagen de ella llorando.
La empresaria escribió “Estamos conmocionados y con el tipo de dolor profundo del que solo escuchas, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido. Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente”.
Más abajo también escribió un mensaje para Jack, como nombraban los esposos al bebé: “Para nuestro Jack: lamento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida se encontraran con tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos”.
Ambos recibieron muchas palabras de aliento en este momento de dolor, sin embargo, hubieron algunos que no estuvieron de acuerdo de que compartieran este momento vulnerable tan abiertamente por lo que también han sido criticados.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.