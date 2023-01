¿Qué ciudades de EE. UU. han experimentado el mayor aumento de los principales asalariados?

Households Earning $100K-$149K (2013) – The number of households earning this income in 2013

Households Earning $100K-$149K (2022) – The number of households earning this income in 2022

Total Percentage Change – The percentage difference between the 2013 and 2022 household income figures

Total Number Change – The actual change in the number of households earning between $100K – $149K, between 2013 and 2022

The table below shows US locations in order of the biggest percentage increase of households earning between $100K – $149K since 2013

Area Households Earning $100K-$149K (2013) Households Earning $100K-$149K (2022) Total Percentage Change Total Number Change

Nampa city, Idaho 1,114 6,140 451% 5,026

Schenectady city, New York 1,353 5,532 309% 4,179

Spring Hill CDP, Florida 1,897 7,139 276% 5,242

Lehigh Acres CDP, Florida 1,669 6,246 274% 4,577

Meridian city, Idaho 3,187 11,048 247% 7,861

San Tan Valley CDP, Arizona 3,102 9,916 220% 6,814

Deltona city, Florida 2,049 6,298 208% 4,250

Hesperia city, California 2,099 6,403 205% 4,304

Pasco city, Washington 1,704 4,992 193% 3,288

Hialeah city, Florida 2,600 7,494 188% 4,893

Pompano Beach city, Florida 2,911 8,270 184% 5,359

Edinburg city, Texas 2,054 5,819 183% 3,765

Lynwood city, California 947 2,653 180% 1,706

Harlingen city, Texas 1,380 3,814 176% 2,434

Perris city, California 1,570 4,264 172% 2,694

Largo city, Florida 1,849 5,000 170% 3,151

Allentown city, Pennsylvania 2,386 6,373 167% 3,987

Kansas City city, Kansas 3,260 8,673 166% 5,412

Pine Hills CDP, Florida 826 2,189 165% 1,362

Medford city, Oregon 2,073 5,442 163% 3,369

Warner Robins city, Georgia 1,811 4,636 156% 2,825

Yakima city, Washington 2,116 5,406 155% 3,289

Jurupa Valley city, California 2,300 5,820 153% 3,520

Compton city, California 2,213 5,591 153% 3,378

Pawtucket city, Rhode Island 1,766 4,460 153% 2,694

Gainesville city, Florida 2,417 6,103 153% 3,686

Fall River city, Massachusetts 2,175 5,470 152% 3,295

Fort Myers city, Florida 1,787 4,479 151% 2,692

Palm Coast city, Florida 1,931 4,833 150% 2,903

Rancho Cordova city, California 2,523 6,283 149% 3,759

Erie city, Pennsylvania 2,209 5,486 148% 3,277

Athens-Clarke County unified government (balance), Georgia 2,819 6,968 147% 4,149

Hawthorne city, California 1,655 4,085 147% 2,430

Port St. Lucie city, Florida 6,107 15,052 147% 8,945

East Los Angeles CDP, California 2,402 5,904 146% 3,501

Yuma city, Arizona 2,337 5,735 145% 3,398

Camden city, New Jersey 876 2,136 144% 1,261

Carmichael CDP, California 2,761 6,660 141% 3,899

North Las Vegas city, Nevada 6,697 15,732 135% 9,034

Merced city, California 1,715 3,998 133% 2,284

Ogden city, Utah 1,735 4,046 133% 2,311

Lakeland city, Florida 2,620 6,103 133% 3,483

Everett city, Washington 3,562 8,240 131% 4,679

Lawrence city, Massachusetts 1,283 2,946 130% 1,663

Glendale city, Arizona 6,996 16,037 129% 9,041

Bend city, Oregon 3,193 7,318 129% 4,124

San Bernardino city, California 4,164 9,373 125% 5,209

Springfield city, Missouri 2,815 6,259 122% 3,445

Sioux Falls city, South Dakota 6,517 14,445 122% 7,928

Hemet city, California 1,640 3,616 121% 1,977

Melbourne city, Florida 2,494 5,498 120% 3,004

North Charleston city, South Carolina 2,666 5,868 120% 3,202

South Gate city, California 1,846 4,057 120% 2,211

Avondale city, Arizona 2,593 5,695 120% 3,101

Inglewood city, California 3,338 7,329 120% 3,991

Pueblo city, Colorado 2,406 5,269 119% 2,863

Temple city, Texas 2,440 5,293 117% 2,853

Spokane city, Washington 6,820 14,781 117% 7,960

Waco city, Texas 2,145 4,636 116% 2,491

New Haven city, Connecticut 3,149 6,765 115% 3,616

Hampton city, Virginia 4,154 8,902 114% 4,748

St. George city, Utah 2,935 6,275 114% 3,340

Grand Rapids city, Michigan 5,132 10,969 114% 5,837

Sparks city, Nevada 4,795 10,241 114% 5,446

Hartford city, Connecticut 2,218 4,731 113% 2,513

Boise City city, Idaho 7,548 16,079 113% 8,530

Murfreesboro city, Tennessee 5,487 11,674 113% 6,187

Auburn city, Washington 3,264 6,940 113% 3,677

Portsmouth city, Virginia 2,845 6,042 112% 3,197

Deerfield Beach city, Florida 2,090 4,433 112% 2,343

Enterprise CDP, Nevada 8,027 16,965 111% 8,938

Concord city, North Carolina 3,927 8,295 111% 4,368

Providence city, Rhode Island 4,726 9,954 111% 5,228

Waterbury city, Connecticut 3,308 6,931 110% 3,623

Scranton city, Pennsylvania 2,028 4,244 109% 2,216

South Bend city, Indiana 2,186 4,570 109% 2,384

Cicero town, Illinois 1,467 3,067 109% 1,600

Wilmington city, Delaware 2,174 4,519 108% 2,345

Lowell city, Massachusetts 3,503 7,281 108% 3,777

Waterloo city, Iowa 1,777 3,684 107% 1,907

Rialto city, California 2,395 4,937 106% 2,542

Moreno Valley city, California 5,779 11,903 106% 6,124

Chattanooga city, Tennessee 5,208 10,667 105% 5,460

Union City city, New Jersey 1,745 3,558 104% 1,813

Spring Valley CDP, Nevada 6,832 13,914 104% 7,082

Santa Ana city, California 8,239 16,758 103% 8,519

Bryan city, Texas 1,787 3,620 103% 1,833

Hillsboro city, Oregon 4,962 9,977 101% 5,016

Kenosha city, Wisconsin 3,411 6,842 101% 3,431

Cape Coral city, Florida 5,619 11,258 100% 5,639

Peoria city, Arizona 8,856 17,738 100% 8,881

Albany city, Georgia 935 1,860 99% 925

Boynton Beach city, Florida 2,787 5,545 99% 2,757

Fontana city, California 7,468 14,806 98% 7,338

Toledo city, Ohio 6,282 12,452 98% 6,170

Rochester city, New York 5,189 10,259 98% 5,070

Norfolk city, Virginia 7,608 15,030 98% 7,422

Kissimmee city, Florida 1,106 2,184 98% 1,078

West Valley City city, Utah 4,579 9,031 97% 4,451

Atlanta city, Georgia 18,886 37,235 97% 18,349

Syracuse city, New York 3,579 7,018 96% 3,439

Salinas city, California 4,037 7,914 96% 3,877

Ontario city, California 5,951 11,666 96% 5,715

Bayonne city, New Jersey 2,592 5,079 96% 2,487

Salt Lake City city, Utah 6,757 13,116 94% 6,360

Brownsville city, Texas 2,931 5,652 93% 2,721

Waukegan city, Illinois 2,387 4,600 93% 2,214

Orlando city, Florida 7,967 15,344 93% 7,377

Mount Vernon city, New York 2,611 5,002 92% 2,390

Lynchburg city, Virginia 1,896 3,628 91% 1,732

Sacramento city, California 21,217 40,419 91% 19,201

Sunrise city, Florida 3,530 6,717 90% 3,187

Cheektowaga CDP, New York 3,061 5,818 90% 2,757

Jacksonville city, Florida 32,397 61,419 90% 29,022

Clarksville city, Tennessee 4,124 7,782 89% 3,658

Gastonia city, North Carolina 2,355 4,428 88% 2,073

McAllen city, Texas 4,259 7,992 88% 3,733

Goodyear city, Arizona 4,380 8,216 88% 3,836

Gulfport city, Mississippi 1,944 3,644 87% 1,700

Detroit city, Michigan 10,213 19,131 87% 8,919

St. Charles city, Missouri 3,045 5,698 87% 2,654

Longview city, Texas 2,529 4,723 87% 2,194

Roanoke city, Virginia 3,207 5,986 87% 2,779

Reading city, Pennsylvania 1,220 2,275 87% 1,055

Rio Rancho city, New Mexico 4,667 8,683 86% 4,016

Durham city, North Carolina 10,961 20,320 85% 9,360

San Angelo city, Texas 2,888 5,352 85% 2,464

Killeen city, Texas 4,091 7,582 85% 3,490

Pasadena city, Texas 4,069 7,539 85% 3,470

Mesa city, Arizona 18,483 34,247 85% 15,764

Las Cruces city, New Mexico 3,183 5,887 85% 2,704

El Monte city, California 2,514 4,646 85% 2,132

New Bedford city, Massachusetts 3,402 6,283 85% 2,881

El Cajon city, California 2,802 5,166 84% 2,364

Orem city, Utah 3,713 6,836 84% 3,123

Baldwin Park city, California 1,953 3,593 84% 1,640

Vancouver city, Washington 7,563 13,908 84% 6,346

Laredo city, Texas 6,043 11,110 84% 5,067

Evansville city, Indiana 2,729 5,012 84% 2,284

Trenton city, New Jersey 1,879 3,446 83% 1,567

Miami Gardens city, Florida 2,176 3,983 83% 1,806

Jackson city, Tennessee 1,872 3,419 83% 1,548

Escondido city, California 5,494 10,034 83% 4,540

Paterson city, New Jersey 3,364 6,142 83% 2,778

Oceanside city, California 6,187 11,280 82% 5,093

Aurora city, Colorado 13,433 24,361 81% 10,927

Worcester city, Massachusetts 6,908 12,475 81% 5,567

Casas Adobes CDP, Arizona 3,470 6,246 80% 2,776

Fresno city, California 14,856 26,731 80% 11,875

Riverview CDP, Florida 4,860 8,745 80% 3,885

Westland city, Michigan 3,292 5,908 79% 2,615

Citrus Heights city, California 3,390 6,077 79% 2,687

Vista city, California 3,240 5,786 79% 2,546

Miami city, Florida 11,437 20,375 78% 8,938

Duluth city, Minnesota 3,241 5,773 78% 2,532

Phoenix city, Arizona 56,383 99,938 77% 43,555

Brandon CDP, Florida 4,545 8,024 77% 3,479

Denver city, Colorado 32,766 57,814 76% 25,048

Norman city, Oklahoma 4,938 8,712 76% 3,774

Knoxville city, Tennessee 5,217 9,196 76% 3,979

Hollywood city, Florida 6,165 10,841 76% 4,676

Bellingham city, Washington 3,470 6,098 76% 2,628

Spokane Valley city, Washington 4,267 7,488 76% 3,221

Canton city, Ohio 1,298 2,275 75% 977

Gresham city, Oregon 4,614 8,089 75% 3,474

Hammond city, Indiana 1,967 3,443 75% 1,475

Pittsburgh city, Pennsylvania 10,955 19,145 75% 8,189

Thornton city, Colorado 6,858 11,969 75% 5,111

Newport News city, Virginia 7,159 12,476 74% 5,317

Wyoming city, Michigan 2,710 4,718 74% 2,008

Independence city, Missouri 3,846 6,685 74% 2,839

Greeley city, Colorado 3,856 6,678 73% 2,823

Charlotte city, North Carolina 34,180 59,174 73% 24,994

Stockton city, California 10,815 18,710 73% 7,895

Philadelphia city, Pennsylvania 50,097 86,581 73% 36,483

Pittsburg city, California 3,590 6,195 73% 2,605

Redlands city, California 3,138 5,404 72% 2,266

Chico city, California 3,460 5,939 72% 2,479

Tacoma city, Washington 9,780 16,787 72% 7,007

Iowa City city, Iowa 2,305 3,935 71% 1,630

Charleston city, South Carolina 6,850 11,664 70% 4,814

Lancaster city, California 4,552 7,751 70% 3,199

Skokie village, Illinois 2,592 4,413 70% 1,821

Redding city, California 3,228 5,483 70% 2,255

Lansing city, Michigan 3,043 5,160 70% 2,117

Oshkosh city, Wisconsin 2,272 3,852 70% 1,580

Richmond city, California 4,068 6,883 69% 2,815

Manchester city, New Hampshire 5,385 9,097 69% 3,713

Riverside city, California 11,379 19,224 69% 7,846

Akron city, Ohio 4,837 8,152 69% 3,314

St. Cloud city, Minnesota 2,228 3,754 69% 1,526

Milwaukee city, Wisconsin 14,346 24,166 68% 9,820

Denton city, Texas 5,546 9,332 68% 3,786

Warren city, Michigan 4,831 8,126 68% 3,295

Green Bay city, Wisconsin 3,321 5,576 68% 2,255

East Orange city, New Jersey 2,127 3,568 68% 1,441

West Palm Beach city, Florida 4,208 7,057 68% 2,850

Greensboro city, North Carolina 9,837 16,486 68% 6,649

Irving city, Texas 9,224 15,440 67% 6,216

Eau Claire city, Wisconsin 2,613 4,374 67% 1,761

Westminster city, Colorado 6,375 10,659 67% 4,284

Pomona city, California 4,855 8,109 67% 3,254

Sioux City city, Iowa 3,005 5,015 67% 2,010

Columbus city, Ohio 34,969 58,200 66% 23,231

Rapid City city, South Dakota 2,811 4,676 66% 1,865

Nashville-Davidson metropolitan government (balance), Tennessee 26,430 43,956 66% 17,525

Kansas City city, Missouri 19,914 33,072 66% 13,158

Surprise city, Arizona 7,393 12,230 65% 4,837

St. Louis city, Missouri 10,821 17,886 65% 7,065

Palm Bay city, Florida 3,478 5,733 65% 2,255

Palmdale city, California 5,781 9,517 65% 3,736

Atascocita CDP, Texas 3,756 6,182 65% 2,426

Flagstaff city, Arizona 2,808 4,621 65% 1,813

Salem city, Oregon 6,560 10,783 64% 4,223

Eugene city, Oregon 6,781 11,136 64% 4,355

Tucson city, Arizona 15,779 25,876 64% 10,097

Chino city, California 3,420 5,596 64% 2,176

Fort Worth city, Texas 33,140 54,154 63% 21,014

Indianapolis city (balance), Indiana 28,723 46,918 63% 18,195

Chandler city, Arizona 15,342 24,979 63% 9,637

Walnut Creek city, California 3,985 6,486 63% 2,501

Springdale city, Arkansas 2,561 4,168 63% 1,607

Winston-Salem city, North Carolina 7,432 12,085 63% 4,653

Oklahoma City city, Oklahoma 25,763 41,843 62% 16,080

New Britain city, Connecticut 2,295 3,727 62% 1,432

Fort Wayne city, Indiana 9,269 15,021 62% 5,751

Elizabeth city, New Jersey 3,078 4,980 62% 1,901

Turlock city, California 2,987 4,828 62% 1,841

Des Moines city, Iowa 7,224 11,664 61% 4,439

Fort Lauderdale city, Florida 8,075 13,034 61% 4,959

Tallahassee city, Florida 6,167 9,936 61% 3,769

El Paso city, Texas 19,301 31,044 61% 11,742

Bridgeport city, Connecticut 4,538 7,274 60% 2,737

Pharr city, Texas 1,227 1,959 60% 732

Little Rock city, Arkansas 7,403 11,804 59% 4,401

Hayward city, California 6,235 9,918 59% 3,683

Scottsdale city, Arizona 14,480 22,991 59% 8,511

Omaha city, Nebraska 18,527 29,414 59% 10,887

Buffalo city, New York 7,337 11,644 59% 4,307

Alhambra city, California 3,457 5,485 59% 2,028

Racine city, Wisconsin 2,455 3,892 59% 1,437

Odessa city, Texas 6,763 10,677 58% 3,913

Arvada city, Colorado 7,233 11,403 58% 4,169

Modesto city, California 7,853 12,345 57% 4,492

Bolingbrook village, Illinois 4,070 6,396 57% 2,326

Billings city, Montana 4,745 7,454 57% 2,709

Albuquerque city, New Mexico 24,836 38,973 57% 14,138

Tempe city, Arizona 8,342 13,065 57% 4,722

Suffolk city, Virginia 4,989 7,813 57% 2,824

Abilene city, Texas 3,316 5,179 56% 1,862

Colorado Springs city, Colorado 22,918 35,755 56% 12,837

Provo city, Utah 2,522 3,935 56% 1,413

Sunrise Manor CDP, Nevada 4,949 7,717 56% 2,768

Sugar Land city, Texas 4,454 6,920 55% 2,467

Lafayette city, Indiana 2,074 3,222 55% 1,148

Sandy city, Utah 5,042 7,826 55% 2,784

Santa Fe city, New Mexico 3,619 5,608 55% 1,989

Joliet city, Illinois 6,820 10,560 55% 3,740

Flint city, Michigan 1,463 2,266 55% 802

Indio city, California 3,428 5,305 55% 1,877

Savannah city, Georgia 4,665 7,213 55% 2,548

Stamford city, Connecticut 6,936 10,722 55% 3,785

Dallas city, Texas 43,383 67,001 54% 23,618

Bayamón zona urbana, Puerto Rico 2,001 3,084 54% 1,083

Kent city, Washington 6,362 9,806 54% 3,444

Tulsa city, Oklahoma 14,017 21,569 54% 7,552

Wilmington city, North Carolina 4,563 7,002 53% 2,439

Chula Vista city, California 13,113 20,112 53% 6,998

St. Petersburg city, Florida 10,322 15,812 53% 5,489

Lorain city, Ohio 1,402 2,145 53% 743

Missouri City city, Texas 4,777 7,301 53% 2,524

Lubbock city, Texas 9,503 14,515 53% 5,012

Lake Charles city, Louisiana 2,349 3,585 53% 1,237

Sterling Heights city, Michigan 6,417 9,791 53% 3,374

Tuscaloosa city, Alabama 2,833 4,319 52% 1,486

Upland city, California 3,898 5,940 52% 2,042

Beaumont city, Texas 3,628 5,519 52% 1,890

Lincoln city, Nebraska 12,825 19,506 52% 6,681

Asheville city, North Carolina 3,891 5,910 52% 2,020

Frederick city, Maryland 4,449 6,747 52% 2,299

Springfield city, Massachusetts 4,269 6,474 52% 2,205

Reno city, Nevada 11,947 18,092 51% 6,145

Decatur city, Illinois 2,441 3,690 51% 1,249

Cranston city, Rhode Island 4,595 6,940 51% 2,345

Santa Rosa city, California 9,100 13,737 51% 4,638

Fairfield city, California 6,413 9,677 51% 3,264

San Buenaventura (Ventura) city, California 6,812 10,276 51% 3,464

Grand Prairie city, Texas 8,528 12,842 51% 4,313

Fargo city, North Dakota 4,114 6,177 50% 2,062

Aurora city, Illinois 9,913 14,846 50% 4,933

Tampa city, Florida 13,888 20,790 50% 6,902

Arden-Arcade CDP, California 3,697 5,534 50% 1,836

Madison city, Wisconsin 13,750 20,574 50% 6,823

Silver Spring CDP, Maryland 4,789 7,128 49% 2,339

Bethlehem city, Pennsylvania 2,903 4,304 48% 1,401

Raleigh city, North Carolina 21,831 32,356 48% 10,525

Miramar city, Florida 5,283 7,815 48% 2,533

O’Fallon city, Missouri 6,010 8,878 48% 2,868

Murrieta city, California 6,455 9,533 48% 3,078

Rockford city, Illinois 4,708 6,949 48% 2,242

Glen Burnie CDP, Maryland 4,036 5,956 48% 1,920

Garden Grove city, California 5,984 8,827 48% 2,843

Fort Collins city, Colorado 8,397 12,370 47% 3,973

Portland city, Oregon 33,905 49,892 47% 15,987

Menifee city, California 4,333 6,373 47% 2,040

Austin city, Texas 48,888 71,904 47% 23,016

Sandy Springs city, Georgia 5,467 8,031 47% 2,564

Chicago city, Illinois 113,315 166,372 47% 53,057

San Antonio city, Texas 49,803 73,050 47% 23,246

Richmond city, Virginia 7,842 11,492 47% 3,650

Long Beach city, California 20,145 29,514 47% 9,369

Minneapolis city, Minnesota 21,337 31,132 46% 9,795

Gaithersburg city, Maryland 4,092 5,968 46% 1,876

Newark city, New Jersey 7,349 10,708 46% 3,360

Maple Grove city, Minnesota 5,506 8,015 46% 2,509

Clearwater city, Florida 4,082 5,938 46% 1,857

Federal Way city, Washington 4,339 6,308 45% 1,969

Wichita Falls city, Texas 3,720 5,403 45% 1,683

Metairie CDP, Louisiana 7,341 10,656 45% 3,314

Victorville city, California 3,758 5,453 45% 1,695

Roseville city, California 8,278 11,974 45% 3,697

Cincinnati city, Ohio 10,131 14,638 45% 4,507

Rock Hill city, South Carolina 2,695 3,893 44% 1,197

Columbia city, Missouri 4,802 6,928 44% 2,126

Virginia Beach city, Virginia 26,138 37,652 44% 11,514

Lynn city, Massachusetts 4,483 6,454 44% 1,971

Pembroke Pines city, Florida 8,283 11,910 44% 3,627

Oxnard city, California 8,284 11,894 44% 3,610

Kendall CDP, Florida 3,560 5,110 44% 1,551

Cleveland city, Ohio 8,713 12,506 44% 3,793

Town ‘n’ Country CDP, Florida 3,699 5,308 44% 1,610

Bloomington city, Indiana 2,011 2,886 44% 874

Elk Grove city, California 9,328 13,377 43% 4,049

Topeka city, Kansas 4,996 7,148 43% 2,152

Columbus city, Georgia 5,605 8,018 43% 2,413

Appleton city, Wisconsin 3,421 4,877 43% 1,456

Birmingham city, Alabama 4,798 6,830 42% 2,033

Portland city, Maine 2,971 4,228 42% 1,257

Los Angeles city, California 147,859 210,179 42% 62,320

Missoula city, Montana 3,066 4,353 42% 1,287

Santa Barbara city, California 4,096 5,815 42% 1,719

Columbia city, South Carolina 4,024 5,712 42% 1,687

Las Vegas city, Nevada 23,667 33,547 42% 9,880

Shreveport city, Louisiana 5,056 7,160 42% 2,104

Memphis city, Tennessee 18,522 26,211 42% 7,688

Carrollton city, Texas 7,804 11,017 41% 3,213

Garland city, Texas 7,406 10,422 41% 3,016

Round Rock city, Texas 7,059 9,898 40% 2,839

Vacaville city, California 5,640 7,904 40% 2,263

Augusta-Richmond County consolidated government (balance), Georgia 5,664 7,931 40% 2,267

Fort Smith city, Arkansas 2,526 3,530 40% 1,004

West Jordan city, Utah 5,587 7,806 40% 2,219

Louisville/Jefferson County metro government (balance), Kentucky 24,785 34,628 40% 9,843

Jersey City city, New Jersey 13,752 19,184 40% 5,433

Coral Springs city, Florida 6,082 8,439 39% 2,357

Mount Pleasant town, South Carolina 5,497 7,597 38% 2,100

Glendale city, California 8,833 12,112 37% 3,280

Dearborn city, Michigan 4,238 5,809 37% 1,572

Mesquite city, Texas 6,719 9,208 37% 2,490

Olathe city, Kansas 9,440 12,895 37% 3,454

Dothan city, Alabama 2,044 2,788 36% 743

Vallejo city, California 5,530 7,508 36% 1,978

St. Paul city, Minnesota 13,403 18,173 36% 4,769

Layton city, Utah 3,688 5,000 36% 1,312

Longmont city, Colorado 5,116 6,920 35% 1,803

Rochester city, Minnesota 6,601 8,897 35% 2,297

Lauderhill city, Florida 1,796 2,417 35% 621

Dayton city, Ohio 2,950 3,968 35% 1,018

Huntsville city, Alabama 11,215 15,062 34% 3,847

Houston city, Texas 79,896 107,298 34% 27,402

Santa Maria city, California 3,454 4,638 34% 1,184

Downey city, California 4,320 5,797 34% 1,478

Lexington-Fayette urban county, Kentucky 14,891 19,920 34% 5,029

Redwood City city, California 4,691 6,273 34% 1,582

Lakewood city, Colorado 8,855 11,815 33% 2,960

Lakewood city, California 5,575 7,376 32% 1,801

Nashua city, New Hampshire 6,222 8,211 32% 1,989

High Point city, North Carolina 4,406 5,812 32% 1,406

Guaynabo zona urbana, Puerto Rico 2,557 3,372 32% 816

Champaign city, Illinois 3,101 4,079 32% 978

College Station city, Texas 3,257 4,283 32% 1,026

Oakland city, California 19,431 25,385 31% 5,954

San Diego city, California 77,398 101,074 31% 23,676

Santa Clarita city, California 12,168 15,878 31% 3,710

Alafaya CDP, Florida 4,328 5,646 30% 1,318

Renton city, Washington 5,959 7,769 30% 1,811

Mission city, Texas 3,151 4,107 30% 956

Antioch city, California 5,099 6,637 30% 1,538

Waukesha city, Wisconsin 4,571 5,948 30% 1,377

Bakersfield city, California 16,448 21,377 30% 4,929

Anaheim city, California 15,392 19,960 30% 4,568

Beaverton city, Oregon 6,121 7,929 30% 1,808

Dale City CDP, Virginia 3,900 5,032 29% 1,133

Tracy city, California 5,231 6,748 29% 1,517

Boston city, Massachusetts 33,735 43,511 29% 9,775

Elgin city, Illinois 6,053 7,792 29% 1,740

Cambridge city, Massachusetts 7,722 9,868 28% 2,145

Buena Park city, California 4,422 5,639 28% 1,217

Wichita city, Kansas 16,482 20,837 26% 4,355

Brooklyn Park city, Minnesota 4,530 5,714 26% 1,184

Broken Arrow city, Oklahoma 6,668 8,396 26% 1,728

Costa Mesa city, California 6,951 8,742 26% 1,792

Norwalk city, California 4,090 5,142 26% 1,052

West Covina city, California 5,359 6,723 25% 1,363

Gilbert town, Arizona 16,851 21,125 25% 4,274

Jackson city, Mississippi 3,275 4,101 25% 826

Burbank city, California 5,900 7,382 25% 1,482

Henderson city, Nevada 16,227 20,289 25% 4,061

Amarillo city, Texas 8,808 11,005 25% 2,198

Fayetteville city, North Carolina 7,521 9,396 25% 1,875

Davie town, Florida 5,796 7,226 25% 1,430

Frisco city, Texas 12,434 15,468 24% 3,035

Farmington Hills city, Michigan 6,909 8,559 24% 1,651

Baltimore city, Maryland 23,435 28,998 24% 5,563

Overland Park city, Kansas 12,306 15,197 24% 2,891

Peoria city, Illinois 4,565 5,620 23% 1,055

New Rochelle city, New York 4,567 5,622 23% 1,055

San Marcos city, California 3,882 4,765 23% 883

Hoover city, Alabama 6,540 7,968 22% 1,428

Chesapeake city, Virginia 15,923 19,333 21% 3,410

Ellicott City CDP, Maryland 4,842 5,873 21% 1,031

Boulder city, Colorado 5,246 6,356 21% 1,110

Clovis city, California 5,507 6,667 21% 1,160

Waldorf CDP, Maryland 6,039 7,306 21% 1,268

Clifton city, New Jersey 4,856 5,866 21% 1,010

Bloomington city, Minnesota 5,998 7,242 21% 1,244

Springfield city, Illinois 6,521 7,852 20% 1,331

Pearland city, Texas 8,802 10,581 20% 1,779

Mountain View city, California 5,219 6,269 20% 1,050

North Richland Hills city, Texas 4,108 4,929 20% 822

New York city, New York 391,777 470,001 20% 78,224

Corona city, California 9,995 11,982 20% 1,987

Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii 17,906 21,452 20% 3,545

Visalia city, California 4,859 5,815 20% 956

Danbury city, Connecticut 5,000 5,977 20% 978

Mobile city, Alabama 6,670 7,955 19% 1,285

Kennewick city, Washington 3,398 4,050 19% 651

Lewisville city, Texas 6,337 7,550 19% 1,213

Fullerton city, California 6,557 7,796 19% 1,239

League City city, Texas 7,659 9,106 19% 1,447

Arlington city, Texas 17,552 20,858 19% 3,306

Cary town, North Carolina 12,142 14,356 18% 2,214

Seattle city, Washington 48,859 57,671 18% 8,812

Warwick city, Rhode Island 6,624 7,795 18% 1,170

Kalamazoo city, Michigan 2,209 2,597 18% 388

Cedar Rapids city, Iowa 6,590 7,743 18% 1,153

Jacksonville city, North Carolina 1,653 1,938 17% 285

Lawton city, Oklahoma 2,666 3,121 17% 454

Jonesboro city, Arkansas 2,939 3,439 17% 500

Arlington Heights village, Illinois 5,626 6,566 17% 939

Midland city, Texas 7,782 9,046 16% 1,264

Carolina zona urbana, Puerto Rico 1,728 1,998 16% 271

Lafayette city, Louisiana 5,925 6,854 16% 929

Fayetteville city, Arkansas 3,334 3,850 16% 516

Washington city, District of Columbia 42,106 48,574 15% 6,468

Lawrence city, Kansas 3,639 4,186 15% 547

Paradise CDP, Nevada 7,735 8,893 15% 1,157

New Orleans city, Louisiana 14,410 16,518 15% 2,108

Daly City city, California 6,098 6,972 14% 874

McKinney city, Texas 11,351 12,911 14% 1,560

Bismarck city, North Dakota 4,400 4,997 14% 596

Albany city, New York 4,565 5,181 14% 616

Schaumburg village, Illinois 5,817 6,598 13% 781

Parma city, Ohio 3,845 4,342 13% 497

Boca Raton city, Florida 5,856 6,611 13% 755

Lake Forest city, California 5,360 6,038 13% 678

Tustin city, California 4,448 5,004 13% 557

Columbia CDP, Maryland 9,119 10,260 13% 1,141

Newport Beach city, California 5,786 6,496 12% 709

Corpus Christi city, Texas 15,061 16,901 12% 1,840

Plantation city, Florida 5,326 5,960 12% 634

Brockton city, Massachusetts 4,770 5,333 12% 563

Quincy city, Massachusetts 6,720 7,489 11% 769

Huntington Beach city, California 14,818 16,466 11% 1,648

Livermore city, California 5,076 5,633 11% 558

Loveland city, Colorado 4,273 4,726 11% 453

Davenport city, Iowa 5,141 5,665 10% 524

Victoria city, Texas 2,515 2,770 10% 254

Arlington CDP, Virginia 19,795 21,788 10% 1,993

Lee’s Summit city, Missouri 7,936 8,731 10% 794

Baton Rouge city, Louisiana 7,277 7,957 9% 680

Yonkers city, New York 11,244 12,291 9% 1,047

Allen city, Texas 6,742 7,305 8% 563

Weston city, Florida 3,988 4,308 8% 320

Roswell city, Georgia 5,470 5,890 8% 420

Simi Valley city, California 8,935 9,605 8% 670

Torrance city, California 10,392 11,171 8% 779

Alameda city, California 4,029 4,330 8% 301

Bellevue city, Washington 10,926 11,735 7% 809

Passaic city, New Jersey 1,679 1,799 7% 121

Temecula city, California 8,046 8,565 6% 519

Rochester Hills city, Michigan 5,494 5,824 6% 330

Montgomery city, Alabama 8,231 8,724 6% 493

Alexandria city, Virginia 12,725 13,468 6% 743

Bellflower city, California 4,000 4,233 6% 233

Livonia city, Michigan 7,583 8,011 6% 428

Manteca city, California 3,583 3,769 5% 186

Greenville city, North Carolina 2,768 2,910 5% 142

Ann Arbor city, Michigan 7,170 7,532 5% 362

Orange city, California 8,522 8,875 4% 353

Franklin city, Tennessee 4,827 5,025 4% 198

Berkeley city, California 6,122 6,364 4% 242

Napa city, California 5,275 5,475 4% 200

Edmond city, Oklahoma 6,624 6,831 3% 207

Bloomington city, Illinois 5,412 5,577 3% 165

Irvine city, California 17,894 18,422 3% 527

Ponce zona urbana, Puerto Rico 784 806 3% 21

Concord city, California 8,469 8,672 2% 203

Troy city, Michigan 5,784 5,919 2% 135

Westminster city, California 3,394 3,464 2% 70

Anchorage municipality, Alaska 21,517 21,917 2% 400

Eagan city, Minnesota 4,839 4,927 2% 88

Davis city, California 2,935 2,987 2% 53

Evanston city, Illinois 4,107 4,175 2% 68

Richardson city, Texas 7,512 7,630 2% 119

Plymouth city, Minnesota 5,453 5,531 1% 78

Carlsbad city, California 9,063 9,187 1% 124

Miami Beach city, Florida 3,594 3,630 1% 36

Somerville city, Massachusetts 6,179 6,233 1% 54

Johnson City city, Tennessee 3,212 3,235 1% 23

Centreville CDP, Virginia 5,460 5,491 1% 31

Carson city, California 5,603 5,612 0% 9

The Woodlands CDP, Texas 6,622 6,599 0% -23

San Juan zona urbana, Puerto Rico 6,918 6,866 -1% -52

San Jose city, California 54,987 54,567 -1% -420

Rancho Cucamonga city, California 12,630 12,489 -1% -140

Kenner city, Louisiana 2,957 2,880 -3% -76

Plano city, Texas 20,560 19,959 -3% -601

Yuba City city, California 2,765 2,684 -3% -82

Caguas zona urbana, Puerto Rico 869 839 -4% -30

Woodbury city, Minnesota 6,138 5,923 -4% -215

Apple Valley town, California 3,511 3,378 -4% -133

Germantown CDP, Maryland 6,407 6,104 -5% -303

San Mateo city, California 6,814 6,491 -5% -323

Baytown city, Texas 3,377 3,194 -5% -183

Camarillo city, California 6,240 5,876 -6% -364

San Francisco city, California 55,680 51,918 -7% -3,762

Toms River CDP, New Jersey 6,549 6,042 -8% -507

San Ramon city, California 5,604 5,132 -8% -472

Southfield city, Michigan 4,303 3,921 -9% -382

Carmel city, Indiana 7,779 7,079 -9% -700

Centennial city, Colorado 9,706 8,765 -10% -941

Palo Alto city, California 3,631 3,259 -10% -373

Pleasanton city, California 6,016 5,397 -10% -619

Whittier city, California 4,723 4,221 -11% -501

Chino Hills city, California 5,826 5,192 -11% -634

Kirkland city, Washington 7,903 6,983 -12% -920

Mission Viejo city, California 7,971 7,039 -12% -933

San Leandro city, California 5,962 5,204 -13% -758

Union City city, California 3,901 3,397 -13% -504

Folsom city, California 5,854 5,091 -13% -763

Thousand Oaks city, California 8,969 7,754 -14% -1,216

Fremont city, California 15,583 13,023 -16% -2,560

St. Joseph city, Missouri 3,027 2,529 -17% -499

Milpitas city, California 4,444 3,710 -17% -733

Flower Mound town, Texas 5,852 4,874 -17% -978

Highlands Ranch CDP, Colorado 10,177 8,424 -17% -1,753

Redondo Beach city, California 5,419 4,480 -17% -939

Sunnyvale city, California 12,215 9,709 -21% -2,506

Yorba Linda city, California 4,764 3,783 -21% -981

Norwalk city, Connecticut 6,548 5,122 -22% -1,427

Santa Monica city, California 8,980 6,831 -24% -2,149

Naperville city, Illinois 12,819 9,625 -25% -3,194

Santa Clara city, California 9,868 6,911 -30% -2,957

Pasadena city, California 9,838 6,839 -31% -2,999

Bethesda CDP, Maryland 5,019 3,385 -33% -1,634

Palatine village, Illinois 4,954 3,327 -33% -1,628

Johns Creek city, Georgia 6,671 4,476 -33% -2,195

Newton city, Massachusetts 5,903 3,955 -33% -1,948