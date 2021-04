Estados Unidos sobrepasa las 575 mil muertes por coronavirus

#COVID19 rates are falling. The current 7-day average of new daily cases is 53,934, a 16% decrease from the previous week. If you’re not fully vaccinated, practice healthy habits to slow the spread.



Get vaccinated.

Wear a mask.

Stay 6 feet apart.



More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT. pic.twitter.com/NkS5LQCtxq