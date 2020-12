Goya Foods destina $80,000 para becas de artes culinarias

Did you know that every year GOYA® Foods offers (4) $20,000 scholarships to students enrolling in a Culinary Arts Degree?

Applications for students enrolling in 2021-2022 start on Dec. 1st!#GoyaGives #GoyaScholarships #education #college #university #scholarship #scholarships pic.twitter.com/LQfOzOgMwC

