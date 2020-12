Controller Ron Galperin presenta el rastreador de gastos interactivo COVID-19 de Los Ángeles

How much has the City of L.A. spent responding to #COVID19? $326M from March to the end of Nov. — mostly on equipment, testing, staffing, rental assistance and OT.

My office just released an interactive tracker detailing the City’s #pandemic expenditures: https://t.co/DR2pbKDWQX pic.twitter.com/K3OsduV5ja

— LA Controller Ron Galperin (@LAController) December 16, 2020